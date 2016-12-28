WORLD
2 MIN READ
Netanyahu says Kerry's speech biased against Israel
Israeli prime minister says the US should say that it will "not allow any other resolutions in the Security Council on Israel."
Netanyahu says Kerry's speech biased against Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech in his office in his Jerusalem office December 28, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 28, 2016

Responding to John Kerry's speech on the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that the address by the US Secretary of State was biased against Israel.

Kerry had defended the US decision to abstain from voting on a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Israel's settlement building on Palestinian land. He also described Israel's settlements as threat to peace with the Palestinians and the country's own future as a democracy.

Netanyahu reiterated his claims that Washington conspired behind Israel's back to push the United Nations resolution. He said that proof in this regard would be shared with the incoming Trump administration in the US.

"Like the Security Council resolution that Secretary Kerry advanced in the UN, his speech tonight was skewed against Israel," read the statement.

Recommended

He called for the US to say that it will not allow any more "resolutions on Israel to pass in the United Nations Security Council." He added that the US should "stop this game of charades."

The Israeli leader said Kerry "obsessively dealt with settlements", which the United States strongly opposes, in the speech. Netanyahu accused Kerry of barely touching upon "the root of the conflict - Palestinian opposition to a Jewish state in any boundaries".

Kerry said Israel "will never have true peace" with the Arab world if it does not reach an accord based on Israelis and Palestinians living in their own states. He added that the two state solution the only path to Israeli-Palestinian peace.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla