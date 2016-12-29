WORLD
1 MIN READ
Philippine leader threatens to throw corrupt officials from helicopter
Rodrigo Duterte's admission that he personally threw a rape and murder suspect out of a helicopter follows his controversial claim that when he was mayor of Davao he used to cruise the streets on a motorcycle looking for criminals to kill.
Philippine leader threatens to throw corrupt officials from helicopter
After taking office, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has claimed a number of times to have personally carried out extrajudicial killings. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 29, 2016

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to throw corrupt officials from helicopters, warning that he has done this to people before.

It is the latest claim by the fiery-tempered former prosecutor that he has personally carried out extrajudicial killings.

During a speech to victims of a typhoon on Tuesday, Duterte admitted that he once threw a Chinese man suspected of rape and murder out of a helicopter.

Recommended

"If you are corrupt I will fetch you using a helicopter to Manila and I will throw you out. I have done this before, why would I not do it again?" he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla