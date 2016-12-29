December 29, 2016
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to throw corrupt officials from helicopters, warning that he has done this to people before.
It is the latest claim by the fiery-tempered former prosecutor that he has personally carried out extrajudicial killings.
During a speech to victims of a typhoon on Tuesday, Duterte admitted that he once threw a Chinese man suspected of rape and murder out of a helicopter.
"If you are corrupt I will fetch you using a helicopter to Manila and I will throw you out. I have done this before, why would I not do it again?" he said.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies