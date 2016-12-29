WORLD
Syria ceasefire deal — the signed text
A copy of text was shared by the senior advisor to the opposition High Negotiations Committee.
Osama Abu Zaid, a spokesperson for the Free Syrian Army rebel alliance, shows the text of the agreement about a ceasefire between Syrian opposition groups and the Syrian regime during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, December 29, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 29, 2016

TRT World has received a copy signed of a proposed ceasefire agreement from members of the Syrian opposition involved in the negotiations.

The text is not a final version signed by the all parties to the conflict according to ​Bassam Barabandi, the senior advisor to the opposition High Negotiations Committee. The agreement is set to take effect at midnight on December 30. 

Hadi Al Bahra, spokesperson of the Syrian National Coalition (SNC), confirming the document, said Daesh and groups designated by the UN Security Council as terror organisations would be excluded from the deal. It did not, however, specifically name the militant group Jaish Fateh Sham, whose inclusion has been a stumbling block in prior negotiations.

Both the HNC and SNC confirmed that the final text of the agreement is yet to be officially signed by the guarantors, Russia and Turkey and the factions themselves.

TRANSLATION

The Russian-Turkish agreement for the ceasefire:

1- A ceasefire in all Syrian territory excluding military headquarters in areas under Daesh control. The ceasefire will continue as long as the political process is ongoing.

Recommended

2. The Turkish government guarantees the commitment of the opposition in all the areas that the opposition controls to the ceasefire, including an end to any type of shelling.

3. The Russian Federation guarantees the commitment to the ceasefire, including all types of aerial bombardment and artillery shelling, of the Syrian government and its allies in all the territory that they control.

4. The guarantors of the agreement will ensure that the parties in the conflict will not attempt to seize new areas that were not under their control prior to the ceasefire.

5. The guarantors of the agreement will present an appropriate mechanism to monitor the ceasefire based on UN frameworks after the parties agree to these terms.  

6.  Negotiations will begin as to a political solution one month into the ceasefire.

7. Humanitarian aid will be delivered to all of the besieged areas according to a plan where Russia and Turkey will guarantee full compliance.

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to include signed copies of the agreement.

SOURCE:AA
