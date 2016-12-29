TRT World has received a copy signed of a proposed ceasefire agreement from members of the Syrian opposition involved in the negotiations.

The text is not a final version signed by the all parties to the conflict according to ​Bassam Barabandi, the senior advisor to the opposition High Negotiations Committee. The agreement is set to take effect at midnight on December 30.

Hadi Al Bahra, spokesperson of the Syrian National Coalition (SNC), confirming the document, said Daesh and groups designated by the UN Security Council as terror organisations would be excluded from the deal. It did not, however, specifically name the militant group Jaish Fateh Sham, whose inclusion has been a stumbling block in prior negotiations.

Both the HNC and SNC confirmed that the final text of the agreement is yet to be officially signed by the guarantors, Russia and Turkey and the factions themselves.

TRANSLATION

The Russian-Turkish agreement for the ceasefire:

1- A ceasefire in all Syrian territory excluding military headquarters in areas under Daesh control. The ceasefire will continue as long as the political process is ongoing.