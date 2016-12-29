TÜRKİYE
Istanbul court orders release of novelist
Ozgur Gundem writer was jailed in August when a court ordered her arrest on preliminary charges of "membership of terrorist organisation" and "undermining national unity."
A journalist of Ozgur Gundem gives an interview to a German TV channel at their newsroom before a protest against arrests of the 20 employees of the newspaper, in front of the Ozgur Gundem newspaper in central Istanbul June 21, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 29, 2016

A Turkish high court on Thursday has ordered the release of novelist Asli Erdogan, along with another writer and a journalist, who worked for the Ozgur Gundem daily newspaper.

In August, Erdogan ─ who is not related to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ─ was detained with 20 other employees of the newspaper after a court ordered it closed for allegedly engaging in propaganda for the PKK.

Recommended

She was then sent to a jail in Istanbul on preliminary charges of "membership of terrorist organisation" and "undermining national unity."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
