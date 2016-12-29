United States President Barack Obama has announced a series of sanctions against Russian individuals and agencies in response to what he called an effort to undermine the US presidential election.

35 Russian officials are also being expelled, and two Russian compounds in the US are being closed for what Obama said was an unprecedented level of harassment against US diplomats.

US intelligence agencies have stated that they are confident Russian hackers played a role in manipulating the outcome of the November's election, which saw a Republican sweep of the White House and Congress.

Obama also echoed their assertion that the Kremlin ordered the hacking.