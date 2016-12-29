Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a live TV interview early on Tuesday that it's "clearly known" the US has been giving arms to the YPG in Syria. The statement came after Washington had denied a similar claim earlier this week.

"The coalition that includes the United States has not been supporting Operation Euphrates Shield for a while. They have supplied weapons to the PYD and the YPG. Period. This is clearly known. The US has given weapons to the YPG," Cavusoglu said.

The American embassy in Turkey's capital Ankara on Wednesday issued a statement denying earlier accusations that the US has provided weapons to terrorist groups in Syria.