President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would not expel anyone in response to Washington's decision to throw out 35 Russian diplomats and and the closure of two Russian compounds in retaliation for alleged hacking by Russia during the US presidential elections.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier proposed expelling 35 US diplomats in response to outgoing US President Barack Obama's sanctions on Thursday.

But Putin said he would wait for the actions of President-elect Donald Trump, who will take office on January 20, before deciding on any further steps in relations with the United States.

"We will not expel anyone," Putin said in a statement on Friday. "While keeping the right for retaliatory measures, we will not descend to the level of 'kitchen', irresponsible diplomacy."

The Russian president even invited US diplomats and their families to a party in the Kremlin. Russia has denied any involvement in the cyber attacks and calls the US decision "ungrounded."

TRT World'sDaria Bondharchuk reports.