WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deadline for Indian rupee exchange closes
Local banks in India are to stop accepting invalid rupee notes on Friday, while the deadline for India's Central Bank to exchange notes is set for the end of March.
Deadline for Indian rupee exchange closes
The decision to take old high-denomination rupee notes out of circulation is intended to help tackle corruption. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 30, 2016

A deadline for Indians to deposit voided rupee notes at banks ends on Friday, with restrictions on the amount of cash that can be withdrawn from ATMs also due to be lifted, 52 days after the Indian government scrapped high-denomination notes in a crackdown on corruption.

The government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed 500 and 1,000 rupee notes, worth around $7.50 and $15 respectively, on November 8, billing the measure as an attempt to root out corruption, end terror financing, and move the country into the age of digital payments.

He promised all old bills will be replaced with enough new notes by the end of this month. But his government has struggled to do that, leading to long lines at banks and an economic slump. Until the recent move, nearly 90 percent of transactions in India were in cash.

Recommended

TRT World has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition