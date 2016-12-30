TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish military kills 26 Daesh militants in al-Bab and Daglabash
Under Operation Euphrates Shield, aimed at helping Syrian opposition fighters expel terror groups, the Turkish military has struck 222 Daesh targets.
Turkish military kills 26 Daesh militants in al-Bab and Daglabash
Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in late August to expel terrorist groups from its border with Syria. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 30, 2016

Turkish warplanes destroyed 17 Daesh targets and killed 26 members of the terror group in air strikes on al-Bab and Daglabash in northern Syria, the military said in a statement on Friday.

The strikes by Turkish jets were carried out as part of Operation Euphrates Shield, launched by Ankara to clear areas along Syria's northern border of Daesh and YPG – the Syrian wing of the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by the US, EU and Turkey.

Turkish military forces said it had struck 222 Daesh targets on Friday, destroying command control buildings, shelters, weapons and vehicles belonging to the group.

Recommended

Since Operation Euphrates Shield was launched 129 days ago, the military said it had killed 1,294 Daesh militants, 306 Kurdish militants.

The military also confirmed that Russian aircraft carried out three air strikes against Daesh in the area of al-Bab, killing 12.

In a separate incident, one Turkish soldier was killed and five others were injured in a Daesh attack to the south of al Azrak, the military said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'