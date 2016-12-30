Turkish warplanes destroyed 17 Daesh targets and killed 26 members of the terror group in air strikes on al-Bab and Daglabash in northern Syria, the military said in a statement on Friday.

The strikes by Turkish jets were carried out as part of Operation Euphrates Shield, launched by Ankara to clear areas along Syria's northern border of Daesh and YPG – the Syrian wing of the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by the US, EU and Turkey.

Turkish military forces said it had struck 222 Daesh targets on Friday, destroying command control buildings, shelters, weapons and vehicles belonging to the group.