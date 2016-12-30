Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said he will wait for United States (US) President-elect Donald Trump to take office before taking any retaliatory action against US-imposed sanctions on Russia.

Putin said he will not be expelling any US diplomats from Moscow.

Earlier, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov put forward the proposal in response to US sanctions against Moscow.

Washington has accused Russia of hacking the Democratic National Committee to influence the outcome of the US presidential election.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports.