WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia to wait for Trump presidency before responding to US sanctions
Trump has welcomed Russia's decision to refrain from any retaliation for the US sanctions, calling Russian president Vladimir Putin "very smart."
Russia to wait for Trump presidency before responding to US sanctions
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump have praised each other on numerous occasions. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 30, 2016

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said he will wait for United States (US) President-elect Donald Trump to take office before taking any retaliatory action against US-imposed sanctions on Russia.

Putin said he will not be expelling any US diplomats from Moscow.

Earlier, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov put forward the proposal in response to US sanctions against Moscow.

Washington has accused Russia of hacking the Democratic National Committee to influence the outcome of the US presidential election.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports.

Recommended

Trump has welcomed Putin's decision to refrain from any retaliation for the US sanctions, calling the Russian president "very smart."

Meanwhile, another leading Republican, Senator John McCain, has announced a Congressional hearing on the hacking allegations in the coming week.

TRT World'sColin Campbell has more from Washington DC.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition