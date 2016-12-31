The UN Security Council on Saturday voted on a resolution that would endorse the current ceasefire agreement between opposition groups and the regime of Bashar al Assad in Syria, but rebel groups threatened to abandon the truce if violations by the regime continued.

The UN resolution on what is the third truce this year aiming to end six years of war was adopted unanimously in a meeting by the 15-member council in New York. While the deal that was brokered by Russia and Turkey last week reduced the level of violence in Syria, air strikes and shelling have continued in some areas.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the level of fighting decreased on Saturday, and the truce is not currently at risk, but one rebel official said it is "in serious danger."

"Continued violations by the regime and bombardment and attempts to attack areas under the control of the revolutionary factions will make the agreement null and void," said a statement from a coalition of rebel groups.