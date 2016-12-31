WORLD
1 MIN READ
Clashes between rebels and regime forces reported in western Syria
Some of the rebel groups including Daesh and the Al-Qaeda-linked Jabhat Fateh al-Sham are not part of a natioanwide ceasefire which started at midnight on Thursday.
Clashes between rebels and regime forces reported in western Syria
Children ride a vehicle near damaged buildings in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria December 30, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 31, 2016

Fighting between regime forces and rebels has been reported in the western parts of Syria a day after a countrywide ceasefire backed by Russia and Turkey came into force.

Some of the rebel groups including Daesh and the Al-Qaeda-linked Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, are not part of the truce.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council scheduled a vote on Saturday on a Russian resolution that would endorse the ceasefire agreement.

The draft resolution also calls for "rapid, safe and unhindered" access to deliver humanitarian aid throughout the country.

Recommended

Russia is urging the council members to support the peace efforts.

TRT World'sAli Mustafa reports from Gaziantep near the Turkey-Syria border.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition