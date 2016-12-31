Fighting between regime forces and rebels has been reported in the western parts of Syria a day after a countrywide ceasefire backed by Russia and Turkey came into force.

Some of the rebel groups including Daesh and the Al-Qaeda-linked Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, are not part of the truce.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council scheduled a vote on Saturday on a Russian resolution that would endorse the ceasefire agreement.

The draft resolution also calls for "rapid, safe and unhindered" access to deliver humanitarian aid throughout the country.