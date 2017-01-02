TÜRKİYE
Families hold funerals for victims of Istanbul nightclub attack
Those killed were celebrating the New Year at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul on Sunday.
Relatives attend the funeral of victims of an attack by a gunman at Reina nightclub, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 2, 2017

More funerals were held for the victims of the shooting at a popular Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people and injured 69 on Sunday.

Among the dead were many foreign nationals, including Saudis, Iraqis, Indians, Tunisians and visitors from France, Syria, Israel and Belgium.

Families are receiving the bodies of their loved ones to be repatriated to their home countries as the search for the gunman continues.

TRT World'sSoraya Lennie has more from Istanbul.

SOURCE:TRT World
