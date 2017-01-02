WORLD
Twenty-two Daesh members killed in Syria's al-Bab
The Turkish military says that 111 Daesh targets were destroyed during the counter-terror operation by the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army.
Euphrates Shield, which was launched on August 24, aims at improving security, supporting coalition forces, supporting Syria's territorial integrity and eliminating the terror threat along Turkey's border with Syria. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 2, 2017

Warplanes and artillery have struck targets in Syria, killing 22 members of Daesh, while Russian aircraft hit targets in the Daesh-controlled town of al-Bab, the Turkish military said on Monday.

Ankara launched Operation Euphrates Shield, more than four months ago to drive Daesh away from its borders. The liberation of the northern Syrian towns of Jarablus and Dabiq from Daesh proved to be key successes in the operation.

A statement from the military said that Turkish forces destroyed 111 Daesh targets.

