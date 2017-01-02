TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Daesh claims New Year's Day Istanbul nightclub attack
This is the third major incident claimed by Daesh in the past year and Turkish authorities have not yet identified the gunman.
Daesh claims New Year's Day Istanbul nightclub attack
Reina is a popular nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district, and at the time of the shooting around 500 to 600 people were believed to be celebrating the new year. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 2, 2017

Daesh has claimed responsibility for the Istanbul nightclub shooting that killed 39 people and injured 69 in the early hours of Sunday morning.

This is the third major assault carried out by Daesh in Turkey in the past year. In June, they claimed responsibility for the attack on Istanbul's biggest airport, killing 35 and in August a suicide bomber targeted a wedding in Gaziantep, in south east Turkey, killing 54 people.

There has been an increase in Daesh-claimed attacks after the Turkish armed forces launched an operation against it in Syria.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in August aimed at ridding Daesh and other terror groups from its borders. Ankara is also cracking down on Daesh networks at home. In counter-terrorism operations between December 26 and January 2, Turkish police detained 147 people with suspected links to the group and arrested 25.

There was no immediate comment from Turkish officials.

State broadcaster TRT Haber said eight people had been detained in Istanbul.

A massive manhunt for the attacker is underway and Turkish police have carried out multiple raids across Istanbul.

Recommended

Police have also distributed a hazy black and white photograph of the gunman taken from security footage. Turkey's Hurriyet newspaper reported that he may be from a Central Asian nation.

Turkish authorities on Monday also released picture of the alleged attacker.

The lone gunman is believed to have taken a taxi from Zeytinburnu, an eastern suburb in Istanbul and because of busy traffic, got out and walked to the nightclub. Police are dusting the vehicle for fingerprints.

Private news organisation, Haberturk reported that the shooter pulled out his Kalashnikov rifle from a suitcase at the side of the road and opened fire on those at the door. Then, he threw two hand grenades after entering. Without citing sources, Haberturk said six empty magazines were found at the scene and it is alleged that he fired at least 180 bullets.

Nationals of Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon, Libya, Israel, India, a Turkish-Belgian dual citizen and a French-Tunisian woman were among those killed.

Survivors described diving under tables as the gunman walked around spraying bullets from the automatic rifle. Some people jumped into the icy Bosphorus to save themselves.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'