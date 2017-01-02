TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey vows to continue Syria operations despite Istanbul attack
Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus says the Istanbul nightclub attack was a ‘message' against Turkey's anti-terror campaign in Syria.
Turkey vows to continue Syria operations despite Istanbul attack
A man hangs a Turkish national flag in front of the Reina nightclub on January 2, 2017 in Istanbul, one day after a gunman killed 39 people at the upmarket venue. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 2, 2017

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday that Ankara would continue its operations against terrorists in Syria despite the Istanbul nightclub attack.

Addressing a press conference following the first cabinet meeting held after the deadly Istanbul incident, Kurtulmus said the attack was a ‘message' against Turkey's anti-terror campaign in Syria.

"This was a message for our cross-border operations, above all the Euphrates Shield," he said, referencing Turkey's campaign inside Syria.

We will carry on our cross-border operations and Euphrates Shield and with determination.

Recommended

Kurtulmus said investigators are working to identify and arrest the gunman who carried out the attack in Istanbul.

"We are working on identifying him rapidly. We hope that we will be able to uncover the identity of the terrorist as well as his other connections or people who helped him inside or outside if any, and the powers behind them."

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah has more details.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'