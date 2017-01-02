POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Indian supreme court orders chief of cricket board to step down
The decision to remove Anurag Thakur comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India failed to meet repeated deadlines to implement reforms aimed at putting an end to match-fixing and gambling in India's Premier League.
Anurag Thakur has until January 19 to reply to the Indian supreme court charges. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 2, 2017

India's Supreme Court has ordered the chief of the country's cricket board, Anurag Thakur, to step down. The decision to remove Thakur comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) failed to meet repeated deadlines to implement reforms.

The court also issued a show of cause notice to Thakur and BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke relating to charges of perjury and contempt of court.

The country's highest judge has insisted on big changes to the way the country's cricket leagues are run, in order to put an end to match-fixing and gambling in India's Premier League.

Sharda Ugra, a senior editor at ESPN-Cricinfo, has more on the scandal.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
