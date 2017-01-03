WORLD
Trump says N Korea won't create weapons capable of reaching the US
The president-elect is also preparing to meet US intelligence officials to discuss the alleged Russian interference in the presidential election.
US President-elect Donald Trump talks to reporters as he and his wife Melania Trump arrive for a New Year's Eve celebration with members and guests at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, US, December 31, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 3, 2017

US President-elect Donald Trump has said he is confident North Korea will not be able to create a weapon capable of reaching the United States.

Trump addressed the issue on Twitter Monday evening saying, "North Korea just stated it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the US. It won't happen."

Trump is also taking aim at China, saying they although they have benefited from economic ties with the US, they have done nothing to help control North Korea.

Meanwhile, Trump is preparing to meet US intelligence officials to discuss the alleged Russian interference in the presidential election. The Obama administration recently expelled 35 Russian diplomats over the allegations.

TRT World'sLorna Shaddick reports from New York.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
