TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Hunt intensifies for Istanbul nightclub attacker
Police have released new images and video of the suspect and say they are close to identifying him.
Hunt intensifies for Istanbul nightclub attacker
Police stepped up checks across Istanbul in connection with the ongoing investigation into the New Year's Day shooting at the Reina nightclub. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 3, 2017

Riot police carried out raids across Istanbul on Monday in connection with an ongoing investigation into the New Year's Day shooting at a nightclub that killed 39 people and injured 69.

Twelve people have so far been detained as part of the operation to find the gunman who opened fire at the upmarket venue in Turkey's biggest city. The gunman escaped the scene in the chaos following the attack.

Police have released new images and videos of the alleged gunman and say that they are close to identifying him.

Police say initial indications are that the attacker may be from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan or Xinjiang in eastern China. 

Recommended

According to security experts who examined the footage of the attack which was claimed by Daesh, the suspect appeared to be professionally trained in the use of the weapon he used in the massacre.

Funeral ceremonies for the victims have been held in towns across Turkey.

TRT World's Soraya Lennie in Istanbul and Alican Ayanlar in Hatay have more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'