Riot police carried out raids across Istanbul on Monday in connection with an ongoing investigation into the New Year's Day shooting at a nightclub that killed 39 people and injured 69.

Twelve people have so far been detained as part of the operation to find the gunman who opened fire at the upmarket venue in Turkey's biggest city. The gunman escaped the scene in the chaos following the attack.

Police have released new images and videos of the alleged gunman and say that they are close to identifying him.

Police say initial indications are that the attacker may be from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan or Xinjiang in eastern China.