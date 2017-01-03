WORLD
1 MIN READ
Iraqi forces drive Daesh out of at least 30 neighbourhoods in Mosul
The Mosul operation was launched in October last year to rid the city of the terrorist group.
Iraqi forces drive Daesh out of at least 30 neighbourhoods in Mosul
Iraqi forces on the offensive in the battle to retake the neighbourhoods of Karama al Shamali in the east and Intisar in the southeast of Mosul. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 3, 2017

The battle for Mosul is continuing in the eastern and southern districts of the Iraqi city.

In the latest fighting, Iraqi forces liberated the neighbourhoods of Karama al Shamali in the east and Intisar in the southeast.

The Iraqi military says it has driven Daesh from at least 30 of the northern city's neighbourhoods since October last year, when it and its allies launched the offensive to retake Mosul from the terrorist group.

Recommended

TRT World 's Abir Al Ahmar has more from Erbil, Iraq.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla