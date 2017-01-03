An air strike in Syria on Tuesday killed at least 25 members of Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front, including senior figures, a war monitor said.

Unidentified aircraft "hit a major base of Fateh al-Sham near the town of Sarmada" in the northwestern province of Idlib, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights director Rami Abdel Rahman said.

Tuesday was the fifth day of a ceasefire in Syria which its sponsors, Russia and Turkey, say excludes Daesh and the Syrian militia Jabhat Fateh al-Sham.

Abu Anas al-Shami, a Jabhat Fateh al-Sham spokesman, said that the attack was carried out by the international coalition. More than 20 people were killed, he added.

"The headquarters targeted by the international coalition a short time ago are a main headquarters for that area and contain a number of branch offices, leading to the killing of the brothers," al-Shami said.