Britain's EU envoy resigns just months before formal Brexit talks
Sir Ivan Rogers is the second senior British EU official who resigned in the wake of Brexit negotiations.
Sir Ivan Rogers was one of the Britain's most experienced diplomats on EU affairs. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 3, 2017

Britain's ambassador to the European Union, Sir Ivan Rogers, unexpectedly resigned from the post on Tuesday, giving no reason for his decision.

His resignation came just three months before Prime Minister Theresa May is due to start formal Brexit talks.

Rogers was appointed by former prime minister David Cameron as Britain's permanent representative to the EU in November 2013.

He was one of the Britain's most experienced diplomats on EU affairs.

The resignation is the second by a senior British EU official in the wake of the negotiations. Britain's European commissioner Jonathan Hill also stepped down in June.

TRT World'sJack Parrock is following the story from Brussels.

