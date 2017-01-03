WORLD
1 MIN READ
Hundreds of criminals still at large after deadly Brazil prison riot
The riot began in a prison complex in Amazonas state on Sunday following a fight between two drug gangs resulting in the death of at least 56 inmates.
Hundreds of criminals still at large after deadly Brazil prison riot
Relatives gathered near the prison complex to get information about their loved ones in the Amazonas state of Brazil on January 2, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 3, 2017

Hundreds of prisoners are still on the run after escaping a Brazilian jail during a brutal clash between two rival drug gangs.

The violence, which lasted for 12 hours, began late on Sunday in a jail in Amazonas state when one gang attacked the other with machetes leaving at least 56 dead.

Authorities said 40 of the fugitives have been recaptured and the gang leaders are being relocated to federal prisons.

Recommended

The riot was among the worst violence seen in Brazil's overcrowded prisons.

TRT World'sShoaib Hasan reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla