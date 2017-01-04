A Turkish-backed offensive by Syrian rebels to take the Syrian town of al-Bab from Daesh should conclude soon, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"In Syria, we hope to finish the operation of al-Bab in a short time. After it is complete, we are committed to clearing other areas where the terror organisations are nesting, especially Manbij," Erdogan said.

Manbij is 50 kilometres (30 miles) east of al-Bab. The PYD, considered by Turkey to be the PKK's Syrian branch, has been trying to gain a foothold there.

President Erdogan also addressed internal security concerns, linking them to the struggle to end terror in Syria.