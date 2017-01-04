What happened?

Women reported being groped and molested during New Year's Eve celebrations in Bangalore when a mob of men sexually harassed and assaulted them.

The Bangalore Mirror described the incident as a "mass molestation."

One witness was the Bangalore Mirror 's chief photographer, Anantha Subramanya, who captured images of weeping women who were running away with their shoes in hand and calling for help.

One of the victims, Manisha Gupta, told the Bangalore Mirror that she was groped by men and saw other women crying.

She added that the police providing security on the streets that night were vastly outnumbered by the mob.

Have any arrests been made?

So far, six men have been detained.

The police have drawn criticism for failing to launch an investigation until three days after the incident.