WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sexual assault in Bangalore, what happened on New Year's Eve?
A mob of men attacked women who were celebrating New Year's Eve in the southern Indian city.
Sexual assault in Bangalore, what happened on New Year's Eve?
An Indian man helps a woman (C) leave as police try to manage crowds during New Year's Eve celebrations in Bangalore. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 4, 2017

What happened?

Women reported being groped and molested during New Year's Eve celebrations in Bangalore when a mob of men sexually harassed and assaulted them.

The Bangalore Mirror described the incident as a "mass molestation."

One witness was the Bangalore Mirror 's chief photographer, Anantha Subramanya, who captured images of weeping women who were running away with their shoes in hand and calling for help.

One of the victims, Manisha Gupta, told the Bangalore Mirror that she was groped by men and saw other women crying.

She added that the police providing security on the streets that night were vastly outnumbered by the mob.

Have any arrests been made?

So far, six men have been detained.

The police have drawn criticism for failing to launch an investigation until three days after the incident.

Recommended

Authorities have also faced criticism for not doing enough to stiffen a weak system of law enforcement and policing that leaves women vulnerable.

Are the victims being blamed?

Politicians have also drawn criticism for their statements in the wake of the incident. Abu Azim, the leader of Samajwadi, a political party, said "If there is sugar, ants will come," while the Karnataka State Minister said that the incidents occurred because young people were "copying the Westerners, not only in their mindset, but even in their dressing."

How prevalent is sexual assault and harassment in India?

The events that unfolded on New Year's Eve add to a history of violence against women. In a notorious case in December 2012, a student who was gang raped on a bus in New Delhi eventually died of her injuries. That incident brought international attention to an issue critics say is prevalent.

The National Crime Record Bureau says in 2015 more than 300,000 crimes against women were reported, including more than 34,000 cases of rape.

Public outcry over the frequency of rape in India has been so vehement that the government enacted a fast track court in an attempt to deal with the problem.

Despite this, victims face barriers to reporting cases when they have been harassed, assaulted or raped. Victims often face social stigma if they go public. The police force lacks women officers. Few convictions result from charges of harassment or sexual crime.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla