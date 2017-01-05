Pakistan police arrested 160 people on Wednesday at a rally to celebrate the assassination of a liberal provincial governor who called for the country's tough blasphemy laws to be reformed.

Salman Taseer was gunned down in Islamabad by his own security guard Mumtaz Qadri on January 4, 2011 after he spoke out for Asia Bibi — a Christian mother on death row over blasphemy allegations.

Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in Pakistan, and anyone even accused of insulting Islam risks a violent and bloody death at the hands of vigilantes.

Qadri was hanged last year in a step which brought hardliners onto the streets supporting the convicted murderer and demanding Bibi be killed.

Local media reported that the arrests in Lahore had sparked protests by the religious groups in the country's largest city Karachi as well.

Security was tight in the eastern city of Lahore throughout the day. Police barricaded many parts of Lahore to prevent demonstrators from gathering, causing massive traffic jams.

Police said around 300 activists attended two separate rallies in Lahore on Wednesday blocking main roads, under the banner of "Save Islam Movement" and "Lubaik Ya Rasool Allah movement" — referring to the collective name of some hardline religious groups.

"We have arrested some 160 people who clashed with police," senior police official Haider Ashraf said.

Another police official said clashes erupted when barricades were placed on roads to prevent the rally from reaching Lahore's Liberty Market area, where Taseer's supporters were to hold a candlelight vigil to mark the anniversary of his assassination.

Last week hardliners also filed blasphemy charges against Taseer's son, Shaan Taseer, and issued a fatwa (edict) calling for his death after he posted a Christmas video on his Facebook page calling for a review of the blasphemy law and supporting Bibi.

Police declined to comment, and a copy of the police report on the complaint did not mention Shaan Taseer by name. The police report did reference the Christmas message and opened an investigation under the blasphemy laws' Section 295-A, which bans hate speech against any religion.