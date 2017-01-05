The top US intelligence official said on Thursday he was "even more resolute" in his belief that Russia staged cyber attacks on Democrats during the 2016 election campaign. His words were a rebuke to persistent skepticism from Republican President-elect Donald Trump about whether Moscow was involved.

Clapper was among senior members of the intelligence community who testified at an intelligence hearing on the alleged hacking of the election. They called Russia's cyber program a "highly advanced offensive."

TRT World'sJennifer Glasse has more from Washington DC.

Clapper is the Director of National Intelligence. He told the Senate Armed Services Committee that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the hack of the Democratic National Committee which led to thousands of emails being leaked, some of them embarrassing for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.