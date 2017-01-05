WORLD
2 MIN READ
US spy chief differs with Trump on Russian hack
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says he is "even more resolute" in his belief that Russia interfered in the US presidential election.
US spy chief differs with Trump on Russian hack
Clapper testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on January 5, 2017, in Washington, DC. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 5, 2017

The top US intelligence official said on Thursday he was "even more resolute" in his belief that Russia staged cyber attacks on Democrats during the 2016 election campaign. His words were a rebuke to persistent skepticism from Republican President-elect Donald Trump about whether Moscow was involved.

Clapper was among senior members of the intelligence community who testified at an intelligence hearing on the alleged hacking of the election. They called Russia's cyber program a "highly advanced offensive."

TRT World'sJennifer Glasse has more from Washington DC.

Clapper is the Director of National Intelligence. He told the Senate Armed Services Committee that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the hack of the Democratic National Committee which led to thousands of emails being leaked, some of them embarrassing for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Recommended

Clapper says the motive for the hack will be revealed next week.

US President-elect Donald Trump has been skeptical about allegations of Russian interference in the election. Russia denies involvement.

TRT World's Dina Demetrius has more from Los Angeles.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla