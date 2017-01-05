A car bomb killed at least 10 people and injured 15 others on Thursday in the centre of the Syrian town of Jableh in the coastal Mediterranean province of Latakia, regime television said.

The blast hit a bustling commercial part of the town that lies in the heartland of regime leader Bashar al Assad's minority Alawite sect.

Regime television showed the footage of mangled cars and shutters of shops damaged and blown apart as rescue workers cleared the debris at the blast site.