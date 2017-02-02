Security forces on Thursday were close to shutting down the Amona outpost in the West Bank in an operation to move out the last residents of the illegal settlement.

Settlers earlier barricaded themselves in the outpost's synagogue and refused to leave.

Israel's Supreme Court shut down the illegal settlement which was built on private Palestinian land.

Meanwhile, the Israeli government on Wednesday announced it would establish a new settlement in the occupied West Bank, the first since the late 1990s, saying it would relocate the residents of Amona to the new settlement.