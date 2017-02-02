WORLD
2 MIN READ
Drug-related killings continue in Philippines
All anti-narcotics police operations started by President Rodrigo Duterte were officially halted last month. Now Duterte says he will seek military assistance in the war on drugs.
Drug-related killings continue in Philippines
More than 7,000 extrajudicial killings have been committed by the police forces and other armed persons between July 2016 and January 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 2, 2017

The Philippines suspended a controversial operation against illegal narcotics on January 29 in which the police and people paid by them have been held accused of over 7,000 deaths. However, the wave of drug-related killings has continued in the country.

In addition to the extrajudicial killings, the police have been accused of planting evidence, taking bribes and fabricating police reports, according to an Amnesty International report. The wave of drug-related killings appear to be "systematic, planned and organised" by authorities and could constitute crimes against humanity, stated the report.

President Rodrigo Duterte called the police operation off after a South Korean businessman was killed by anti-drugs police. However, the killings – which often take place late at night and under murky circumstances – continue.

Recommended

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance