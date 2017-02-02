US President Donald Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The administration is preparing to roll out new measures against more than two dozen Iranian targets, the sources said. The announcement is expected as early as Friday, they added.

The new sanctions would be taken under existing executive orders covering terrorism and weapons of mass destruction.

The package targets both entities and individuals. But sources said it was formulated in a way that would not violate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal negotiated between Iran and six world powers including Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama.

The sources said the new sanctions had been in the works for some time and that Iran's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile on Sunday helped trigger Trump's decision to impose them, although Washington has not accused Iran of violating the nuclear deal.

Iran on Thursday rejected the US warning over the missile test as unfounded and "provocative," after the White House put Iran "on notice" following the test.

"Claims made by US President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor are baseless, repetitive and provocative," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said.