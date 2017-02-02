A team of scientists from the UK, Canada and Italy has published a theory that our universe could be a hologram.

They're arguing that our 3D reality is contained on a 2D surface on the boundaries of the universe as we know it.

The universe is almost 14 billion years old. In the beginning there was nothing. But after the big bang, billions of galaxies, trillions of stars, planets and comets all came into existence. And that's the three-dimensional universe that we know.