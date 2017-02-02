POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Is our universe a hologram?
Some scientists wonder whether the universe is in fact a huge two-dimensional hologram, only giving the illusion of being three dimensional. If true, the findings could resolve many inconsistencies in existing theory.
Is our universe a hologram?
Four dwarf galaxies. (Nature Publishing Group handout photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 2, 2017

A team of scientists from the UK, Canada and Italy has published a theory that our universe could be a hologram.

They're arguing that our 3D reality is contained on a 2D surface on the boundaries of the universe as we know it.

The universe is almost 14 billion years old. In the beginning there was nothing. But after the big bang, billions of galaxies, trillions of stars, planets and comets all came into existence. And that's the three-dimensional universe that we know.

Recommended

The scientists argue that a 2D universe simply makes more sense given inconsistencies in existing theory which the new theory sets out to resolve.

TRT World'sSourav Roy explains how.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast