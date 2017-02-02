WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian regime & opposition advance on al-Bab risks clash
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army forces and Syrian regime forces are both advancing on the Daesh-held city of al-Bab. Turkey says it has no intention of handing the city to the regime once it drives out Daesh.
Syrian regime & opposition advance on al-Bab risks clash
Smoke rises from the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria, February 1, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 2, 2017

Turkey-backed opposition fighters have wrested control of two villages from Daesh near the embattled town of al-Bab, rebel groups said on Wednesday.

The Syrian regime also announced its forces were advancing on the Daesh-held town, and were close to the two villages taken by opposition groups fighting under the Free Syrian Army (FSA) banner.

Observers are concerned that the rapid advance of regime forces on al-Bab risks confrontation with Turkey-backed forces.

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus on Tuesday said al-Bab will not be handed over to the forces of regime leader Bashar al Assad once Daesh is driven out.

Recommended

Ongoing Turkish operations

The Turkish military said on Thursday it "neutralised" (killed, wounded, or captured) 51 Daesh militants in the previous 24 hours of fighting in northern Syria.

The losses were one of the biggest Daesh has suffered since Turkey lauched its Operation Euphrates Shield in August 2016 to secure its border with Syria and drive terrorists from the region.

The army also said it hit 244 Daesh targets, including command facilities, defensive placements, shelters, vehicles and weapons.

Al-Bab is a key town in northern Syria, which is now the focus of fighting that involves Daesh, the Syrian regime and its allies, Turkey-backed opposition to the regime and Daesh, and an alliance of US-backed Syrian militias also fighting Daesh and the regime.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance