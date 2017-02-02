WORLD
2 MIN READ
Colombia & ELN rebels exchange prisoners
Talks to finally end a five-decade insurgency in Colombia were delayed after the ELN, the last active rebel group, refused to release Odin Sanchez, a former lawmaker. Thursday's prisoner exchange means peace talks next week should go ahead.
Colombia & ELN rebels exchange prisoners
The ELN released Odin Sanchez to the International Committee of the Red Cross on February 2, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 2, 2017

Colombia's ELN guerrillas on Thursday freed Odin Sanchez, a politician they held hostage for over ten months. The government released two rebel prisoners in exchange.

Sanchez was handed over to the Red Cross in the remote jungle region of Choco in western Colombia.

He went into ELN custody to take the place of his brother Patrocinio, a former governor who had fallen ill after three years in captivity.

The prisoner exchange comes ahead of talks between government and the ELN expected to begin next week in Equador's capital Quito.

Recommended

The talks were due to open last October, but broke down after the ELN refused to release Sanchez.

The ELN is the last active rebel group in Colombia.

The government of President Juan Manuel Santos is currently implementing a peace deal agreed last year with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

Colombia hopes next week's talks with the ELN will seal a "complete peace" to end the country's 52-year conflict which has killed more than 260,000 people.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
Explore
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight