More than 1,400 migrants were plucked from the Mediterranean in the last 24 hours, Italy's coast guard said on Thursday.

These latest rescues come as EU leaders gather in Malta for a summit on stemming the flow of boats from North Africa to Europe.

The coast guard said more than 1,300 people had been rescued on Wednesday in 13 makeshift boats.

At dawn on Thursday, a humanitarian ship chartered by SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders (MSF) rescued 100 others.