Turkey's military on Friday said 47 Daesh terrorists were killed, wounded or captured as part of its Operation Euphrates Shield over the last 24 hours in northern Syria.

It said the terrorists were "neutralised" near the Daesh-held town of al-Bab, 40 kilometres northeast of Aleppo in clashes with opposition fighters and in air strikes by Turkish warplanes and jets from the US-led coalition.

The Turkish Armed Forces also hit 135 Daesh targets in northern Syria, the General Staff said on day 164 of the operation.

Turkey launch Euphrates Shield on August 24, 2016 to secure its border with Syria and eliminate the terror threat in the region.

US-led air strikes destroy Raqqa bridges

US-led coalition strikes on Thursday destroyed two bridges in Raqqa on the northeast bank of the Euphrates River, activists said.

The strikes also targeted the water pump line and cut water to the city.

The activists said that destroying infrastructure used by civilians was unacceptable, regardless of the US-led coalition's aims.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters, which is led by the YPG, considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, said on Thursday that the next phase of its campaign against Daesh in Syria would be to take its stronghold of Raqqa.

The US-led coalition is supporting the SDF which is besieging the city, Daesh's de facto capital in Syria.

Syrian regime will boost battle against Daesh in northern Syria

The military command of Bashar al Assad's regime in Syria said on Thursday that it was expanding military operations against Daesh in the country's north.