WORLD
2 MIN READ
Yemeni-Americans close businesses in New York to protest travel ban
The protest was coordinated and organised by the Muslim Community Network and the Yemeni American Community.
Yemeni-Americans close businesses in New York to protest travel ban
Demonstrators participate in a protest by the Yemeni community against US President Donald Trump's travel ban in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, February 2, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 3, 2017

Hundreds of New York City grocery stores and restaurants owned by Yemeni Americans closed for hours on Thursday in protest against US President Donald Trump's immigration policies, organisers said.

Loyal customers, who rely on the stores for staples of daily life, had to look elsewhere for lunch after more than 1,000 locations shut their doors from noon to 8 pm in a move coordinated by groups including the Muslim Community Network and the Yemeni American Community.

The protests followed the decision by Trump's administration to put a four-month hold on letting refugees into the United States and to temporarily bar travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries: Yemen, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Sudan and Somalia.

Recommended

"Whatever this President is doing, Donald Trump, he's violating American rights and he's violating the constitution. And this is discrimination," says Mohammed Ali, a shopkeeper.

TRT World'sLorna Shaddick reports from New York City.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight