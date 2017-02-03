Hundreds of New York City grocery stores and restaurants owned by Yemeni Americans closed for hours on Thursday in protest against US President Donald Trump's immigration policies, organisers said.

Loyal customers, who rely on the stores for staples of daily life, had to look elsewhere for lunch after more than 1,000 locations shut their doors from noon to 8 pm in a move coordinated by groups including the Muslim Community Network and the Yemeni American Community.

The protests followed the decision by Trump's administration to put a four-month hold on letting refugees into the United States and to temporarily bar travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries: Yemen, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Sudan and Somalia.