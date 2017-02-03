President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday discussed with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel regional approaches to the problem of terror.

Erdogan said that although a majority of countries have condemned Daesh, as a Muslim-majority nation Turkey was leading the fight against the terror group.

Merkel responded, "We appreciate Muslims and we have to fight in cooperation [against Daesh]."

Merkel also praised the Turkish people's resistance to the July 15, 2016 attempted coup, which killed 248 people when elements of the military and police attempted to overthrow the presidency and government.

She said Germany was working on Turkey's request for the extradition of members of US-based Fetullah Gulen's movement, which Ankara calls the Fetullah Terrorist Organization, or FETO.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind the attempted putsch. Gulen denies any involvement in the failed coup.

Germany has a three-million-strong Turkish community. It is one of the countries where Gulen's organisation has a network with dozens of private schools, businesses and media organisations.

"We need to have proof to take steps and measures. The courts have been evaluating this evidence," Merkel said with regard to the extradition requests.

"The two countries' ministers of justice will negotiate on these issues from now on," she added.