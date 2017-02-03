WORLD
2 MIN READ
How Trump's travel ban tears families apart
The US president dismissed criticism of the travel ban, saying it had affected few people. He seems to have forgotten that people have families.
People protest President Donald Trump's travel ban in New York City, US, February 1, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 3, 2017

When people protested the US president's executive order banning travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries, Donald Trump hit back with a pair of tweets, the first explaining the need for the ban, the second saying it had not caused the kind of disruption the protesters claimed.

Trump appears to have forgotten that people have families.

TRT World'sTetiana Anderson spoke to one of them.

DOJ to begin defending ban

Justice Department lawyers across the United States on Friday will begin defending Trump's executive order, which attorneys general in some states say is unconstitutional.

The move comes after Trump fired his acting Attorney General Sally Yates for directing DOJ lawyers not to carry out the president's order.

Trump replaced Yates with Dana Boente as acting AG. The US Senate is currently debating whether to confirm Senator Jeff Sessions for the position.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
