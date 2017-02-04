POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Rugby battle for European glory begins
England's coach Eddie Jones is looking for more of the same in 2017, after a perfect run of results last year.
Rugby battle for European glory begins
England head coach Eddie Jones during training, January 31, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 4, 2017

The Six Nations Rugby Championship gets underway on Saturday with England being dubbed as the favourite.

England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France and Italy will battle for the coveted title. The first match between Scotland and Ireland will kick off at 1425 GMT followed by England vs France at 1650 GMT.

England has yet to lose under Australian Coach Eddie Jones, but preparation hasn't been smooth with injuries to some key players.

Recommended

TRT World 's Oliver Regan has more details.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast