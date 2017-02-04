A man suspected of attacking a soldier in Paris' Louvre museum has been identified as 29-year-old Egyptian Abdullah Reda Refaei al-Hamamy. He was born in Dakahlia, a province northeast of Cairo.

On Friday, the man was stopped at the entrance of the Louvre museum's shopping mall. He was shot and wounded at the museum after he attacked soldiers with machetes.

The 29-year-old arrived in Paris on January 26 after acquiring a one-month tourist visa in Dubai, said a prosecutor Francois Molins.

The prosecutor said the investigation will determine the motivations of the perpetrator.