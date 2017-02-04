WORLD
2 MIN READ
Louvre attack suspect identified as 29-year-old Egyptian
French officials have identified the suspect as Abdullah Reda Refaei al-Hamamy, who was born in Dakahlia, a province of northeast of Cairo.
Louvre attack suspect identified as 29-year-old Egyptian
Police quickly sealed off the area where at least 1,000 people were present at the time of the incident. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 4, 2017

A man suspected of attacking a soldier in Paris' Louvre museum has been identified as 29-year-old Egyptian Abdullah Reda Refaei al-Hamamy. He was born in Dakahlia, a province northeast of Cairo.

On Friday, the man was stopped at the entrance of the Louvre museum's shopping mall. He was shot and wounded at the museum after he attacked soldiers with machetes.

The 29-year-old arrived in Paris on January 26 after acquiring a one-month tourist visa in Dubai, said a prosecutor Francois Molins.

The prosecutor said the investigation will determine the motivations of the perpetrator.

Recommended

The soldier, who shot the man, was from one of the patrol units which have become a common sight in Paris since the November 2015 attacks.

TRT World spoke to Peter Humi for the latest update.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight