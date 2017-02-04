WORLD
2 MIN READ
EU adopts plan to stem migration flow from Africa
The plan includes improving conditions for migrants in Libya and supporting the development of local communities there.
EU adopts plan to stem migration flow from Africa
The European Union has decided to take operational measures to decrease the number of irregular migrants in a summit in Malta on Friday, February 3. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 4, 2017

European Union leaders have agreed over an action plan on Friday to help them prevent a new wave of African migrants this spring, especially from Libya, offering Tripoli more money and other assistance to beef up its frontier controls.

The bloc held a summit in Malta to discuss the future of the European bloc and ways to curb the migration crisis.

The central Mediterranean route has become one of the main gateways to Europe, with some 180,000 migrant arrivals in Italy last year.

"We have agreed on immediate operational measures that should help reduce the number of irregular migrants and save lives at the same time," said Donald Tusk, EU president.

We will train, equip and support the Libyan coast guard to stop people smugglers and increase search-and-rescue operations.

Recommended

The plan includes supporting the development of local communities in Libya and providing provide adequate reception capacity and improving conditions in Libya for migrants.

Also, 200 million euros will be mobilised for the North Africa window of the fund and a priority will be given to migration-related projects concerning Libya.

TRT World'sSarah Morice has more details from Valletta.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight