European Union leaders have agreed over an action plan on Friday to help them prevent a new wave of African migrants this spring, especially from Libya, offering Tripoli more money and other assistance to beef up its frontier controls.

The bloc held a summit in Malta to discuss the future of the European bloc and ways to curb the migration crisis.

The central Mediterranean route has become one of the main gateways to Europe, with some 180,000 migrant arrivals in Italy last year.

"We have agreed on immediate operational measures that should help reduce the number of irregular migrants and save lives at the same time," said Donald Tusk, EU president.