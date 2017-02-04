WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran defies new US sanctions vows 'roaring missiles' if threatened
Iran's Revolutionary Guards is holding the military exercise in Semnan province to test missile and radar systems and to "showcase the power of Iran's revolution and to dismiss the sanctions," according to the force's website.
Iran defies new US sanctions vows 'roaring missiles' if threatened
Members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran, September 22, 2011, in this file photo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 4, 2017

Iran defied new US sanctions on its missile programme by holding a military exercise on Saturday.

"We are working day and night to protect Iran's security," head of Revolutionary Guards' aerospace unit, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

"If we see the smallest misstep from the enemies, our roaring missiles will fall on their heads," he added.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have risen since an Iranian ballistic missile test last week which prompted US President Donald Trump's administration to impose sanctions on individuals and entities linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

Recommended

Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn said Washington was putting Iran on notice over its "destabilising activity," and Trump tweeted Tehran was "playing with fire."

Dismissing Trump's comments that "nothing is off the table" in dealing with Tehran, the commander of Iran's ground forces said on Saturday that the Islamic Republic had heard such threats since its 1979 revolution.

"The defence capability and the offensive prowess of Iran's armed forces would make America or any other enemy regretful of any incursion," Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Army of Iran Ahmad Reza Pourdastan was quoted as saying by the news organisation ISNA.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight