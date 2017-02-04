Air strikes have killed at least 12 in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Friday.

Unidentified warplanes have shelled positions of the Jund al-Aqsa militant group in the southeast of Idlib city, near the village of Sarmin, the Britain-based war monitoring group said.

It said that whether those killed had been from Jund al-Aqsa is not clear as they could be from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (Liberation of the Levant Committee), which is an umbrella of several factions including Al Qaeda's former Syria branch.

Raqqa offensive

On Saturday, an alliance of US-backed militias said it had begun a new phase of its campaign against the Daesh-held city of Raqqa and aimed to complete its encirclement.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters, which is led by the YPG, considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, said in a statement the action was being undertaken with "increasing support from the (US-led) international coalition forces through guaranteeing air cover for our forces' advances, or via the help provided by their special teams to our forces on the battle ground."

TRT World'sKilmeny Duchardt, who is in Gaziantep, near the Turkey-Syria border, has the latest.