Libya's coast guard has intercepted more than a thousand immigrants attempting to reach Europe after launching from the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.

The announcement came just a day after EU leaders agreed on a plan at a summit in Malta to reduce the flow of migrants from Libya.

TRT World has more.

According to the new plan, Libya's UN-backed government will receive €200 million, including funding to beef up its frontier controls.