Turkey detains 445 Daesh members in anti-terror raids
Turkish police detain 445 suspected Daesh members in anti-terror raids carried out across the country, on February 5, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 5, 2017

Turkish police on Sunday detained 445 suspected Daesh members in anti-terror raids carried out in more than 10 provinces, including foreigners and those suspected of planning attacks, reports said.

The operations were carried out in Ankara, Istanbul, Adıyaman, Konya, Manisa, Samsun, Gaziantep, Kocaeli and Bursa.

Police detained 150 suspects in Sanliurfa in the southeast, 60 in the capital Ankara as well as dozens in provinces ranging from Bursa in the west to Bingol in the east.

On New Year's night, a Daesh terrorist killed 39 people in a shooting rampage inside the Reina night club in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, Turkey's fight against Daesh in northern Syria continues. Ankara launched Operation Euphrates Shield on August 24 to clear areas along its border with Syria of Daesh and the YPG – the Syrian wing of the PKK which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by the US, EU and Turkey.

