Police detained 150 suspects in Sanliurfa in the southeast, 60 in the capital Ankara as well as dozens in provinces ranging from Bursa in the west to Bingol in the east.

On New Year's night, a Daesh terrorist killed 39 people in a shooting rampage inside the Reina night club in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, Turkey's fight against Daesh in northern Syria continues. Ankara launched Operation Euphrates Shield on August 24 to clear areas along its border with Syria of Daesh and the YPG – the Syrian wing of the PKK which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by the US, EU and Turkey.