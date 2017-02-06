Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged "responsible nations" to join new sanctions against Iran on Monday during a visit to London, but Britain defended a nuclear deal sealed between major powers and Tehran.

Netanyahu's visit comes a week before the Israeli premier is expected to visit Washington to meet US President Donald Trump, who openly said Washington should improve relations with Tel Aviv. Before departing for London, Netanyahu said he wants to boosts relations with both the US and the UK.

Ahead of his talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May, Netanyahu said other nations should follow Trump's imposition of sanctions against Iran following a ballistic missile test.

"Iran seeks to annihilate Israel. It seeks to conquer the Middle East, it threatens Europe, it threatens the West, it threatens the world. And it offers provocation after provocation," Netanyahu told May ahead of their meeting.

"That's why I welcome President Trump's assistance of new sanctions against Iran. I think other nations should follow suit, certainly responsible nations. I'd like to talk to you about how we can ensure that Iran's aggression does not go unanswered."

Iran's missile test last week alarmed Netanyahu, who vehemently opposes the 2015 international agreement that imposed curbs on Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions.

May's spokeswoman said the British leader had repeated her backing for the nuclear deal with Tehran - which is strongly opposed by both Netanyahu and Trump - but said there was a need to "rigorously monitor" Iran's behaviour. "The prime minister made clear that we support the deal on nuclear that was agreed," the spokeswoman told reporters when asked whether Britain was considering joining new sanctions.

"What happens now is that needs to be properly enforced, and we also need to be alert to Iran's pattern of destabilising activity in the region."

Trump, with whom May's government wants close ties, is a critic of the deal.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood has more details from London on Netanyahu's visit.