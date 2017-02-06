WORLD
2 MIN READ
Le Pen launches French presidential bid
France's National Front leader Marine Le Pen told thousands of supporters, "This is our country!" She attacked globalisation and "Islamic fundamentalism."
Le Pen launches French presidential bid
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) leader and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, launches her presidential campaign in Lyon, France, February 5, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 6, 2017

France's far-right party leader Marine Le Pen on Sunday told thousands of flag-waving supporters chanting "This is our country!" that she alone would protect them against "Islamic fundamentalism" and globalisation if elected president in May.

Donald Trump's victory in the US and Britons' vote to leave the EU have buoyed Le Pen's anti-immigration, anti-EU National Front (FN) hopes for similar populist momentum in France.

"What is at stake in this election ... is whether France can still be a free nation," Le Pen told supporters at her campaign launch rally. "The divide is not between the left and right anymore but between patriots and globalists!"

Recommended

Le Pen says she would drastically curb migration, expel all illegal migrants and reserve certain rights now available to all residents, including free education, to French citizens only. She said an FN government would also take France out of the eurozone and hold a referendum on EU membership.

TRT World's James Champion has more on Le Pen's presidential bid.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight