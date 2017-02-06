The number of people detained in an operation targeting Daesh in Turkey has risen to 820 since Sunday, the interior ministry said on Monday.

Turkish security forces recently launched an operation against Daesh, a designated terror organisation, netting hundreds of suspects across the country.

The interior ministry said the operation was carried out following a long-term investigation into people and groups with potential connections to Syria and Iraq. Those detained are thought to have been involved in planning attacks and in recruitment.

Documents, digital material, two handguns, four rifles and 372 rounds of ammunition were also seized in raids, said the ministry.