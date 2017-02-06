WORLD
2 MIN READ
Three Palestinians injured in Israeli air strikes
Israel carries out heavy bombardment on Palestinian territory after a rocket launched earlier on Monday from Gaza hit an open area along the Israeli border but caused no casualty or damage.
Three Palestinians injured in Israeli air strikes
Palestinians run as smoke rises following what police said was an Israeli air strike on a suspected Hamas post, in the northern Gaza Strip, February 6, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 6, 2017

Three Palestinians were injured in about a dozen Israeli army air strikes in Gaza Strip on Monday, medical sources in the Hamas-run territory said.

The Israeli attack came after a rocket was launched earlier on Monday from Gaza and hit an open area along the Israeli border, causing no casualties or damage.

"In response to the projectile fired towards southern Israeli communities earlier today, the air force targeted three Hamas posts in the northern Gaza Strip," the Israeli military said in a statement.

The military cautioned it "will not tolerate rocket fire towards civilians."

Hamas said Israel's action risked a new round of conflict.

"This Israeli escalation in Gaza is dangerous and must be stopped," Hamas's spokesman Fawzy Barhum said.

Gaza residents said a security compound and an observation post belonging to Hamas were hit.

Recommended

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket fired from Gaza.

Israel accuses Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, for bearing the responsibility of Israel's disproportional retaliation against Palestinians.

The fresh exchange of fire sparked tensions along the Israeli border with Gaza. Witnesses said traffic remained thin on the streets and people stayed inside their homes as they feared more attacks, according to Haaretz.

Before Monday, the most recent rocket fire from Gaza into Israel occurred in October.

Israel and Hamas fought three wars since 2008.

Hamas has been observing a defacto ceasefire with Israel since 2014.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight