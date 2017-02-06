Three Palestinians were injured in about a dozen Israeli army air strikes in Gaza Strip on Monday, medical sources in the Hamas-run territory said.

The Israeli attack came after a rocket was launched earlier on Monday from Gaza and hit an open area along the Israeli border, causing no casualties or damage.

"In response to the projectile fired towards southern Israeli communities earlier today, the air force targeted three Hamas posts in the northern Gaza Strip," the Israeli military said in a statement.

The military cautioned it "will not tolerate rocket fire towards civilians."

Hamas said Israel's action risked a new round of conflict.

"This Israeli escalation in Gaza is dangerous and must be stopped," Hamas's spokesman Fawzy Barhum said.

Gaza residents said a security compound and an observation post belonging to Hamas were hit.